Man shot during an argument, suspect arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man was taken to the hospital after officers found him with a gunshot wound to his arm Tuesday evening.

Around 11:20 p.m. Topeka Police officers arrived to the area of SW 6th Ave. & SW Warren Ave. where they found the victim along with another man. According to police, the two men got in an argument that resulted in one of them being shot. The victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

Boisy Barefield II, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the charges of aggravated battery, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.