SUDBURY, Ma. (CNN) – There’s no room for Clark Griswold in Massachusetts.

State police posted a picture Friday on Facebook of a vehicle they pulled over with a giant tree on top.

The tree clearly covers the entire car and even hangs off the sides.

It’s unclear whether it dangled on the driver’s windshield.

Police on Facebook reminded people to transport “holiday trees responsibly.”

They don’t mention if the driver was cited.