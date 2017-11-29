Officer Brian Arterburn returns home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police officer Brian Arterburn returned home to a big crowd of fellow officers after recovering from injuries suffered during a hit-and-run back in February. Since then, Arterburn has been receiving medical treatment at facilities in Colorado and Texas.

On Feb. 7, officer Arterburn was assisting with an investigation of a stolen vehicle and a known suspect with multiple felony warrants at a home in the 2100 block of South Topeka. As officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver accelerated and refused to stop. Officer Arterburn was on foot and was run over by the vehicle.

Today, Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay commented on Brian’s return home.

“He has had a long tough road. He is a very brave and strong man,” said Chief Gordon Ramsay. “We are glad that his recovery is continuing to the point he can come home.”

His wife, Claudale, told KSN’s Stephanie Bergmann Monday that he might be able to come home in a few weeks. On Tuesday, she shared this surprising Facebook post:

Brian is doing amazing and he is going to be discharged from TIRR hospital tomorrow!! We will be home by tomorrow evening!! We aren’t releasing the time or the other details at this time, because our family would like some privacy until we are safely back home. Brian will be discharged directly to home and he will continue rehabilitation as an out-patient in Wichita.”

Claudale shared photos with KSN of him baking cookies at a rehab facility in Houston. In another picture, it shows them Christmas shopping at Bass Pro Shop. See the photos in the video below.