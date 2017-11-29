Operation Santa Claus in need of your help

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) — Operation Santa Claus in Fort Riley, which allows soldiers to give Christmas gifts to their kids, needs your help.

The program is available to any active duty soldier with at least one kid. After a flood in the original room for the program many toys were ruined. Organizers are asking you to donate toys, $20 or less, to any donation box to department stores in Manhattan and Junction City.

“If we’re unable to reach that amount of toys we need, then we’re going to actually have to turn soldiers and their families away because we won’t have the toys to give them,” Operation Santa Claus’ Head Elf, Mathew Fuqua said.

Operation Santa Claus is also looking for volunteers. You can visit their Facebook page and send a message if you’d like to help. Monetary donations are also being accepted. You can send them to P.O. Box 2427 Fort Riley, KS 66442.