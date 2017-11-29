Police investigating robbery in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a robbery in southeast Topeka Tuesday evening.

According to police, it happened around 11:00 p.m. near the cross streets of SE 29th St and SE Colorado Ave., a block away from SE California Ave.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a thin beard, wearing a brown jacket. Police said the suspect did not use any weapons during the incident.

If you have any information, contact the Topeka Police Department or Crime Stoppers.