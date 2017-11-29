Warm weekend, seasonal weather next week

What we’re tracking:

We were invaded by some more clouds today and all indications are that a few clouds will stick around until early tomorrow morning. We ‘ll have a few breaks in the clouds tonight, this will allow temperatures to fall into the 30s for lows. Much like the last several days, today clocked in at about 10 degrees above average. Tomorrow won’t be different with temperatures rising back into the 50s as the sun will make its long awaited return.

A high pressure system and southerly winds will build into the region by Friday which means we’ll be flirting with 60s for highs Friday and through the weekend. We’ll remain dry through Sunday, however a cold front will bring us cooler temperatures and a slight chance of rain on Monday. Regardless of rain chances, the front will increase cloud cover the region for Monday and Tuesday. A 20 percent chance of rain at best, but keep it in mind if you have outdoor plans early on in the week.

This front will make it feel a little more like winter on Tuesday, with more seasonal temperatures expected (highs in the 40s, Lows in the 20s). Our chances for winter weather look nonexistent over the next several days, sorry kids!

