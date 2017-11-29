Washburn football taking advantage of bowl game opportunity

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two weeks ago the Washburn football team thought its season was finished after a loss in Emporia against their MIAA rivals. Instead, the Ichabods heard their name called to participate in the C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl on Saturday evening against Angelo State.

The unexpected feeling is something Washburn is planning to take full advantage of leading up to kickoff.

“When I first heard, I thought it was a joke,” said Washburn senior defensive lineman Trey Parker who believed (like the rest of the team) the season was over following the loss to Emporia State.

“I found out from the trainer,” said senior running back Mickeel Stewart. “He told me we were going to the bowl game and I was like ‘Huh? What?’ And then 30 minutes later we had the meeting.”

“I almost didn’t even believe it at first,” said senior safety D.J. Olmstead. “It was just so shocking and it blew my mind.”

By the time our meeting took place, the way social media is, you could tell they all had heard because they had smiles on their face and it was talkative in the meeting.” said Washburn head coach Craig Schurig. “Usually the end of season meeting is kind of quiet.”

“After the Emporia game we were pretty emotional, especially the seniors and everyone was telling us it was great playing with you and everything like that,” said Stewart. “We really thought it was the end and then we got the call.

“They tell you you’re going to a bowl game and you’re just ecstatic, you’re ready to go,” said Parker. “You’re ready to play again because you know you didn’t go out the way you wanted to.”

“It was just like a dream come true almost,” said Olmstead. “It wasn’t even real and we couldn’t believe it at first, but once we found out from Coach Schurig it was an awesome feeling. We’re going to Texas and we get another chance to play. To get another chance and to bounce back and be able to finish off with a win hopefully is a great feeling and a great opportunity for us.”

The Ichabods and Rams will kickoff at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday in the Heart of Texas Bowl in Copperas Cove, TX.