2 Fort Riley men arrested for aggravated robberies in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Fort Riley men were arrested for two separate aggravated robberies in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department reports the first robbery occurred in the 800 block of Osage St. just before midnight Wednesday. RCPD listed a 23-year-old Manhattan man and Jimmy Johns as the victims. It was reported two known male suspects punched and kicked the victim and took money belonging to the business from the victim. The total loss was reported to be $15.00.

The second robbery was reported at 1:30 Thursday morning in the 2200 block of College Ave. Officers listed a 21-year-old Manhattan man and Domino’s as the victims when it was reported two known suspects took money from the victim that belonged to the business. The total loss was reported to be $14.00.

Timothy Escamilla, 21, and Shakeem Bispham, 19, both of Fort Riley, were arrested in connection with the robberies.

Both Escamilla and Bispham were booked on charges of robbery and aggravated robbery with bonds set at $60,000.