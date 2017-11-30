40th annual Festival of Trees event return to help people with disabilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Thursday marks the start of the 40th annual Festival of Trees event hosted by SLI.

Its purpose is to raise funds for their clients so they can continue to use SLI’s programs and services. Guests can expect the same holiday atmosphere as previous years, but something new this year is online bidding for 35 of the trees on display. They’ll be put on a live auction Friday, December 1, 2017. The others are silent auction trees where anyone can bid on them and take a tree home. Bids go directly to people with SLI.

“We do a net profit of about $85,000 that goes back into our program,” Vice President of Development with SLI, Jo Ann Tate said. “So, if that came out of our budget, it would leave a huge hole because we’ve had other cuts this year. So this is huge for us to be able to have this event.”

Event days & times:

Thursday, November 30, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Friday, December 1, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 2, 2017 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., which includes an appearance from Santa.

Sunday from 11:00am to 3:00pm.

Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and free for kids 12 and under.