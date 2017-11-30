Adopt-A-Pet: November 30, 2017

Happy Thursday Northeast Kansas ! It’s time for another rendition of my weekly series – Adopt-A-Pet. So, let’s get right to it!

Everyone meet Sal! Sal is a 15 month old coonhound mix. He will do best with a family without small children. Furry friends just like Sal are looking to find new homes just in time for the holidays. And the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka (HHHS) is running their “Yappy Howlidays” event.

Deb Watkins, the executive director at HHHS, adds “We really want to get these pets into the homes before the stress of the holidays come and we want them to get settled in and the families and the kids to to enjoy them, you know that’s a great time. December 15th through the 17th, the kids will be out of school and they can be home with their new pets.”

There really isn’t a better time of the year to adopt your next furry family member – especially if you have the time and energy heading into the holiday season.

Next up this week is Quinn! Quinn is a 10 month old border collie mix. She is a little shy – but once you get to know her – you’ll be the best of friends. Quinn is just looking for a patient family who will give her the opportunity to adjust to a new home. In true border collie fashion – Quinn loves to play. So, a family who loves to get outside and exercise would be a match made in heaven.

Last but certainly not least this week, is Krissy! Krissy is a 4 year-old short-haired calico cat. Just look at that pretty coat! She was found wandering around the Topeka area before she was brought into HHHS. She will play with a toy from time to time, but Krissy’s favorite thing to do is sit on your lap! She’s so relaxed and loves to purr!

Just a reminder – during the “Yappy Howlidays” event – adoption fees for cats are just $12 and dogs have half-priced adoption fees. All of the animals featured this week are up for adoption – right now – over at the Helping Hands Humane Society. They open-up at 11:30 this morning and would love to help you get the adoption process started. Until next time – give your pets some extra lovin’.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert