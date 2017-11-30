Alcohol not a factor in deadly Jackson County crash

Courtesy: Miranda Young Photography | Carson Ukele, Carmen Ukele, Marlee Ukele, Tanner Ukele

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Investigators looking into the crash that killed three members of the Ukele family, say they do not believe alcohol was a factor.

That’s according to the trooper on scene the night of the crash.

The trooper also tells KSNT News the investigation could take months due to the crash’s magnitude and how many people were affected.

A head-on collision on Highway 75 killed 42-year-old Carmen Ukele, 62-year-old Stephen Ukele and 11-year-old Marlee Ukele, Saturday night.

Lee Ukele was the other person in the car. He suffered serious injuries from the wreck.

For Stephen Ukele, a viewing will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sabetha. His funeral will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at NorthRidge Church.

Carmen and Marlee Ukele’s viewing will be held Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at NorthRidge Church. Their funeral will be Monday at 10:30 a.m. at NorthRidge Church.

 

