Boil water advisory issued for parts of St. George

ST. GEORGE, Kan. (KSNT) – A boil water advisory was issued Thursday afternoon for the city of St. George in Pottawatomie County.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says they advisory is in effect for all people living on 2nd Street, 3rd Street, Jefferson Street, and Jackson Street.

KDHE issued the advisory due to a loss in pressure, which they say can cause a loss in chlorine and bacterial contamination.

People in the affected area should observe the following precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

The advisory will remain in effect until KDHE determines the system is no longer at risk of contamination.