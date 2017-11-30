Crews working out of control grass fire in western Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An out of control grass fire is keeping fire crews busy in western Shawnee County.

The call came in over the noon hour along West Union Road just south of Interstate 70. The controlled burn later turned into a more serious fire as nearby structures were threatened. Several rural fire departments are responding to the fire located in the 1900 Block of SW Union Road.

A Mission Township Fire Department employee told KSNT News the fire was thought to be under control and crews were reported to be returning to their stations. But the fire regained strength and crews were called back to the area.

KSNT News has a crew on scene and will update you with information as it becomes available.