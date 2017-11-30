Fire crews battle early morning house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department battled a house fire in central Topeka early Thursday morning.

The fire was fully-involved when crews arrived on scene around 4:00 a.m. near SW 15th St. and SW Polk St.

Crews were able to contain the fire and put most of the flames out within 30 minutes.

Officials said the house is vacant, but believe homeless people may have been staying there. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but an investigator is on scene. No electricity is going into the home, therefore an electrical issue is not a possible cause, according to Topeka Fire.

We are told that there are no injuries.