Got worms?

Manhattan, KAN. (KSNT )- As the saying goes, the early bird gets the worm. Just outside of Manhattan is a farmer whose always up early to make sure that the early bird didn’t get his worms.

It’s a slimy profession, but it also has a lot of wiggle room.

And it’s a job Kelly Hammel has really warmed up to,”I didn’t ever dream I’d be doing anything like this,” Hammel said.

That was until about two years ago when a steer pinned him to the ground.

“You know I don’t know if you’ve ever had a hernia, but if you’ve ever had one it’s not good,” Hammel said jokingly.

While Hammel laughs now, he did have to have surgery that put him out of commission for awhile, and resulted in him having to recover at home unable to move around a whole lot.

To stay busy, Hammel went online to look for a job he could do from home, “You know I was just looking at different stuff I could do, and I’m a an old biology teacher.” While he might be a retired biology teacher, his new job makes it seem like he never retired.

Hammel takes his job as a worm farmer seriously – he even has a worm room in his garage, “All the five gallon buckets have at least 500 to 1,000 worms in them,” Hammel said.

The worms have even helped Hammel cut down on his trash since he feeds them things he would typically throw away, like cardboard, shredded paper bills, and rotten fruit.

“They take a smelly rotten apple or a pear or something like that and make it into a nice smelling fresh dirt.”

In a way it’s ironic, because that’s what the worms did to Kelly, they made him new again.

Hammel does sell his worms at a local nursery and pet store. His business is called, Worm Hippie Worm Farm, Hammel said his son came up with then name. If you would like to keep up with Hammel and his worms, like or follow his Facebook page by clicking HERE.