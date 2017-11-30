Kansas wants private prison giant to build new state lockup

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas plans to have the biggest private prison company in the U.S. build a replacement for the state’s oldest and largest correctional facility.

The state hopes to pay for the project in Lansing in the Kansas City area by leasing the new prison from Nashville-based CoreCivic for 20 years.

The state Department of Corrections announced Thursday that it selected CoreCivic as its contractor for the new prison for 2,400 inmates in Lansing.

Parts of the existing prison date to the 1860s. Corrections officials contend a modern facility will be safer while operating with 46 percent fewer employees.

CoreCivic owns, controls or manages more than 80 facilities in 20 states and the District of Columbia. It has been the subject of lawsuits and critical audits in six states, including Kansas.