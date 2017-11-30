Lauer says he is sorry to anyone hurt by actions

By Published: Updated:
This Nov. 16, 2017 photo released by NBC shows Matt Lauer during a broadcast of the "Today," show in New York. NBC News fired the longtime host for "inappropriate sexual behavior." Lauer's co-host Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of Wednesday's "Today" show. ( Zach Pagano/NBC via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Lauer says he is “truly sorry” to anyone he is hurt by his words and actions in his first public comments since being fired by NBC.

Lauer’s former “Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie read a statement from Lauer at the top of Thursday’s show, a day he was fired by NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior.” Published reports accuse Lauer of crude and habitual misconduct with other women around the office.

Lauer says in the statement: “Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized. But there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed or ashamed.

He says “repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching” and says he’s “committed to beginning that effort.”

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s