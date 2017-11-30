Washburn dominates Manhattan CC for third-straight win

Courtesy: Washburn Athletics

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Washburn Ichabods recorded the second-most points in a single game in school history rolling to a 128-51 win over Manhattan Christian in its final game before starting MIAA play next Wednesday against Fort Hays State.

Washburn (5-3) trailed 5-2 and 5-4 before the Ichabods exploded with a 24-0 run over a 4:48 stretch to take a 26-5 lead with 14:00 to play in the first half as the Ichabods would score a whopping 66 points in the first half hitting 72 percent of their shots connecting on 26 of 36 shots including 8 of 15 from deep as the Ichabods took a 39-point lead into the break with a 66-27 lead. The 66 points were the most third-most scored in a half in school history.

In the second half, Washburn would go on to lead by as many as 77 points with 1:09 to play as the Ichabods set another school scoring mark with the 77-point margin of victory topping the 65-point difference against Kansas Wesleyan set in 2003.