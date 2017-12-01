2 arrested for stealing firearms from local business

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Topeka men are in jail for stealing firearms from a local business.

Police said they found the suspects with four guns Friday morning, including two stolen Thursday from Holsters and More located in the 3000 block of NW Topeka Blvd. Officers said with help of surveillance video they were able to get clear video of the suspects and their vehicle.

Javon Williams, 21, and Zachariah Lake, 22, both of Topeka were arrested for felony theft, felon in possession of a firearm and multiple warrants, law enforcement said.

