Early morning auto accident leaves man with critical injuries

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man was taken into the hospital Friday morning after a single-car wreck near 49th and SW Wenger St. near Bimbo Baking Co.

The man was leaving work when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer. He then lost control of the vehicle and crashed – ejecting him from the car.

He then walked back to Bimbo Baking Co. and called police. When first responders arrived, they found the man with bleeding from his head, and took him to the hospital with critical injuries.

The man’s identity and age has not been released at this time – KSNT will update the story with more information as it becomes available.

