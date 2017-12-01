Fatal crash shuts down US 24

Published: Updated:

GRANTVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – A multi-vehicle fatal crash has shutdown a northeast Kansas highway early Friday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said they received the report at 7:12 a.m. of an accident at U.S. Highway 24 and Barton Rd., east of K-4.

At this time, the eastbound lanes of U.S. 24 are being shut down while crews work the scene.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig tells KSNT News at least two fatalities have been reported. 

The crash involves three vehicles with one rolling over.

KSNT News has a crew headed to the scene and will update as information becomes available.

