Former K-State athletic director fired from Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – University of Tennessee Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics John Currie has been fired, according to ESPN.

The Volunteers are still searching for a head coach for the football team after Currie fired Butch Jones during the season. Currie and Chancellor Beverly Davenport were planning to meet Friday to discuss the search.

Washington State head football coach Mike Leach was reportedly working on a deal with the school to lead the Vols.

Currie has received criticism from fans after the university almost hired Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano. Since then, fans have used the hashtag “#FireCurrie.”

Tennessee has also been turned down by Duke’s David Cutcliffe, Purdue’s Jeff Brohm and Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy.

Currie was hired by UT in February and started his duties in April. He was the former director of athletics at Kansas State and began working with the school in 2009.

Currie served as the chair of the Big 12 ADs in 2013-2014, and was awarded the 2013 Bobby Dodd AD and 2013 Under Armour AD of the Year awards. He is a member of the NCAA Division I Administrative Cabinet. He was one of two athletic directors to be on the 2011 Sports Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 list.

From 1997-2008 Currie was the executive associate athletics director at the University of Tennessee. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Wake Forest in 1993 before a master’s degree in sports management from Tennessee in 2003.