Friends and family remember woman killed in church van crash

BLUE RAPIDS, Kan. (KSNT) – The tight-knit community of Blue Rapids gathered Friday night for a vigil to remember Carla Rene Polson, better know to her loved ones as Rene.

Friday morning, Polson and five others were on a ministry trip headed to Lansing Prison.

Kansas Highway Patrol said a car merging onto US Highway 24 failed to yield, hitting a van carrying people from a church in Clay Center and Polson.

Polson and 66-year-old Gerald A. Baxter from Clay Center died in the crash. Four others were hurt.

Many people at the vigil said Polson was known for sending cards and writing thoughtful notes.

The minister at Blue Rapids United Methodist Church, Debby Dick, said Polson was going to read a prayer and hand out cookies to inmates at Lansing Prison.

“She treated everyone the same,” Dick said. “I think it’s really hard for churches to do prison ministries because not everyone is comfortable going into a prison, but we had several people that it was just their gift.”

She said Polson sent out her Christmas cards just yesterday.

Funeral services for Polson haven’t been set.