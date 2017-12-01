High school basketball tips off across NE Kansas

High school basketball scores & highlights from December 1, 2017:
Council Grove (B) 64 Central Heights 33
Council Grove (G) 48 Central Heights 17
De Soto (B) 78 Shawnee Heights 83
De Soto (G) 60 Shawnee Heights 48
Highland Park (G) 76 KC Washington 32
Junction City (B) 83 Dodge City 76
Junction City (G) 39 Dodge City 46
Lawrence (B) 44 Topeka High 39
Lawrence (G) 52 Topeka High 28
Nemaha Central (B) 59 Jeff West 40
Nemaha Central (G) 41 Jeff West 30
Newton (B) 46 Emporia 75
Newton (G) 48 Emporia 35
Perry-Lecompton (B) 51 Holton 44
Perry-Lecompton (G) 19 Holton 57
Rossville (B) 21 Wamego 65
Rossville (G) 46 Wamego 32
Royal Valley (B) 61 Hiawatha 47
Sabetha (B) 47 Marysville 59
Sabetha (G) 34 Marysville 40
Seaman (B) 53 Leavenworth 38
Seaman (G) 43 Leavenworth 46
Washburn Rural (B) 49 BV North 50
Washburn Rural (G) 38 BV North 59
Jeff Co. North (G) 44 McLouth 12
Onaga (B) 43 Jackson Heights 57
Onaga (G) 57 Onaga 14
Royal Valley (G) 41 Hiawatha 10
West Franklin (G) 23 Northern Heights 44