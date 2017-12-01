Kellyanne Conway: GOP tax plan is ‘job creation bill’ that will benefit Kansas

TOPEKA (CAPITOL BUREAU) – As U.S. Senators look to move forward with the GOP tax plan, White House officials say it’s good for states like Kansas.

“There will be a job creation as result from this because let’s face it, if companies, if job creators have more money to invest in their workforce they’ll do that or the workers will go somewhere else,” said Kellyanne Conway.

Kellyanne Conway described the tax plan as a jobs creation bill.

“In both Kansas, and in Wisconsin, the two states you mention, this is a net job creation bill and a net wage inflation bill, if you will, that the average household will see over $2,000 in lower tax liability,” Conway explained.

However, Heidi Holliday ,the executive director of Kansas Center for Economic Growth, said the tax bill mirrors the Kansas Tax Experiment, which was repealed by state lawmakers last session.

“It’s built off the same ideology that tax cuts are going to create economic growth and that’s something that we didn’t see happen in Kansas,” said Holliday.

Under the tax plan, Holliday explained only the richest Kansans would see tax relief.

“The top one percent in Kansas would receive an average tax cut of over $7,000 if they make over $700,000 dollars a year and that’s by 2027,” she said.

Other Kansans, Holliday added could see tax increases, if the bill is passed.

“Those making less than $147,000 a year would face a tax increase by 2027.”

Kansas Republican Senator Pat Roberts told his senate colleagues Thursday some of the concerns he’s heard from constituents.

“The number one issue of concern is the crushing weight of Federal regulations. Now that was summed up by one Western Kansas rancher who said ‘Pat I feel ruled, not governed’,” said Sen. Roberts, R-Kansas.

Republican Senator Jerry Moran, released the following statement Wednesday night about the tax bill.

“I look forward to continuing the tax debate in an open and transparent fashion, and while I am still discussing ways to improve this bill before final passage with my colleagues, I expect to support a tax package that grows the economy, protects taxpayers, creates good paying jobs and helps Americans keep more of their hard-earned money.”