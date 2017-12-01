Local church to display hundreds of nativity scenes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Topeka church is sharing the spirit of the holiday with a display this weekend.

It’s called Nativities and Noels.

More than 700 nativity scenes are on display at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Stake Center this weekend.

Around 90 countries are represented.

They say it’s a chance to see how many different interpretations there are of the birth of Christ.

“One very enterprising artisan took the bullet casings, pounded them out, turned them into little nativity pieces and turned a symbol of war into a symbol of the prince of peace’s birth,” said event chairperson Carol Christensen.

The display is open until 8 p.m. Friday and continues throughout the weekend.