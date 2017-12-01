Nitro Arenacross Tour in Topeka this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Nitro Arenacross Tour will be at the Kansas Expocentre this weekend, December 1 and 2.

The tour features over 400 professional and amateur motocross riders competing for a $100,000 series prize.

“Basically this is rodeo with steel horses. I call it the PBR with steel horses. These machines are 60 horse power machines,” said promoter Jay Reynolds.

Reynolds said it takes 150 dump trucks full of dirt to create the course. During the event, riders will hit jumps that send them 60 feet into the air.

While it may look like fun, rider Kevin Moranz said it’s a very demanding sport.

“It kind of comes down to working out everyday and riding and taking it seriously. I’ve been working with Robbie Smith MX Training here lately and it’s just going to the gym everyday putting in the work and getting results,” said Moranz.

Moranz graduated early from Seaman High in 2016 in order to pursue motocross racing full time. This weekend’s event marks his anniversary of going pro. He won his first heat as a professional last year and is hoping to recreate that success this weekend.

Doors open at 6 pm and the show starts at 7 pm Friday and Saturday at the Kansas Expocentre.