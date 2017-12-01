NOTO mural promotes Cirque du Soleil show

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Cirque du Soleil is coming to Topeka, and a local artist is helping get people excited about it.

Painter Sara Myer is painting a mural in NOTO that plays off the Cirque du Soleil Crystal Show’s “Breakthrough Ice Experience” theme.

She said she hopes the mural she’s been commissioned to paint will spread the word about the show.

“Hopefully, this will make people more aware of it,” Myer said. “And it will prompt them to go get their tickets. And I plan on taking my kids to see it. They’re used to seeing theatrical productions, so I think watching this is going to blow them away.”

The background includes recognizable landmarks from the Topeka skyline, and people can stand in the middle and look like they are breaking through the ice.

Event promoters encourage people to share their pictures in front of the mural on social media with the hashtag #NOTOCrystal. People who use the hashtag may win tickets to the performance in Topeka.

The shows run from January 24-28 with two shows on Saturday and Sunday. They will be held in Landon Arena at the Kansas Expocentre.