Sheriff’s office warns about phone scam

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a reoccurring phone call scam.

They say there are variations of the scam phone calls, but the callers are identifying themselves as current or former members of local law enforcement agencies.

The callers attempt to convince citizens they need to may payment on parking tickets, warrants, civil process or other law enforcement related business.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said they do not collect money over the phone and would not contact anyone over the phone to meet at any location other than the Sheriff’s Office for matters of this nature.

They said if you do receive a suspicious phone call from someone requesting any of this information to end the conversation. You can also call the Sheriff’s Offce to verify the validity of that phone call.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind people to not give out any personal information or provide any financial information over the phone.