‘Take the picture’: After fatal crash shakes Sabetha community, one woman’s Facebook post goes viral

SABETHA,Kan. (KSNT) – A local woman’s Facebook post is going viral for a positive reason just days after a car crash killed three people from her community.

A head-on collision on Highway 75 killed 42-year-old Carmen Ukele, 62-year-old Stephen Ukele and 11-year-old Marlee Ukele, Saturday night. Lee Ukele was the other person in the car. He suffered serious injuries from the wreck. The wreck occurred just hours after Carmen’s two boys won the 3A football state championship for Sabetha High School.

Christy Buchholz Deters said in her Facebook past that when she came across the photo of the Ukele family, something just kept running through her mind…”Take the picture.”

Deterers said sometimes we get caught up in how we look and avoid pictures being taken of us.

Our hair isn’t right, our outfit doesn’t match, I’ve gained some weight, bla bla bla. Take a good look at this picture, it’s most likely the last picture they took together as a family. No one in this picture had any idea their lives were about to change forever in the next few hours to come.”

Deters said none of us know when it will be our time.

“They are all genuinely happy. Happy and proud. What a great picture to have. Sometimes we shy away…don’t take my pic but for goodness sake…TAKE THE PICTURE!! Lots of people posting pics of memories with this family and what a great way to remember them. We never know when it might be our last picture so please….take the picture.”

For Stephen Ukele, a viewing will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sabetha. His funeral will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at NorthRidge Church.

Carmen and Marlee Ukele’s viewing will be held Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at NorthRidge Church. Their funeral will be Monday at 10:30 a.m. at NorthRidge Church.