Warm weekend, cold December days next week

Happy December, Northeast Kansas! The warmer weather is here, heading into the first weekend of the month. Expect highs in the lower/middle 60s this afternoon. 60s in December are pretty impressive because our average high temperature for this time of the year is still falling. It’s down to just 46°. So, despite a couple cold fronts this past week – daytime temps are still way above where they should be. And the warm-up is just beginning…

You can count on starry skies at night and sun-filled skies during the day – straight through the weekend. Lows will slowly rise throughout this stretch. We’ll be back in the 20s to start tomorrow morning, but by Sunday morning – temps will be in the 40s. High temperatures will see a similar trend through Sunday too. Don’t be shocked if your thermometer reads upper 60s before the sun sets on the first weekend of December! However, the overall weather pattern seems to become a bit more active again – starting next week. In fact, our next chance for rain looks to be on Monday! It’s still too early to pinpoint any specific details about the rain chances next week, but these prolonged stretches of calm weather might be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

The weather pattern has been pretty boring for most of November. But as we just alluded to – some bigger storm systems look to blow through the Central Time Zone as early as next week. The million dollar question this winter will be – how far south do these major storm systems get? We’ll be trying to answer that same question over and over again through April of next year. We’re officially in a La Nina (the abnormal cooling of the S. Pacific Ocean) which has a direct effect on our long range weather patterns. Usually La Nina’s translate to dry and mild winters for us in Northeast Kansas. However, they also argue for cold and snowy winters across the Northern US. In other words – the storm systems will be there – just hundreds of miles to our north. BUT – if they dig far enough south, we become much more wet in the coming weeks and months. Temps are still really mild right now, but that won’t always be the case this winter (there’s much colder weather waiting for us next week). Will there be a day (or week) where we can match up cold weather with a major storm system? Time will tell. But if we do – we could see some snow (like next Wednesday)! We don’t want to get anyone too excited – just know that the weather pattern is slowly becoming more active again…

We should also mention that next week’s rain chances will be associated with another passing cold front and this one means business. Highs will go from about 60° on Monday – back into the middle 30s by next Wednesday. A couple of these longer range computer models are trying to form a few snowflakes next Wednesday night – squeezing out a little bit of moisture as the colder air mass slides in. Once again – it’s too early to talk specifics since we’re still nearly a week out, but some wet snowflakes will be possible in the wake of that cold front. So, be ready for a couple temperature roller coaster rides over the next few weeks too. Isn’t the weather in Kansas so much fun this time of the year? We’ll keep our eyes on the latest computer models as they come in – tweaking the extended forecast as we see fit. Stay tuned.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert