Intoxicated man hit by car, treated for minor injuries

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man was treated for minor injuries after being hit by a car early Saturday morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. near NW 46th and Rochester. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about a man walking in traffic. When deputies arrived, they found the man had been hit by a car.

Deputies determined that Frank Dean, 33, was intoxicated when he was hit. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The car that hit Dean was driven by a 28-year-old woman. She was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured. Deputies said the woman did not show any signs of impairment.

NW 46th Street between Green Hills Road and Rochester Road was shut down for about 45 minutes after the accident. It is now reopen.