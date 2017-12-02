Mild start to December continues, major cool down next week

A chilly start to the day will see temperatures warm up into the upper 50s and lower 60s by this afternoon. Those mild temperatures will go along with just a light and variable wind, plus plenty of sunshine.

Some additional cloud cover will begin to move in tonight, but skies will still be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Even so, even some cloud cover will help temperatures from falling quite as much. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 30s and lower 40s with light winds.

Breezy conditions return for Sunday, with sustained south winds at 10 to 20 mph by the afternoon. That’ll still help temperatures get into the low to mid 60s under partly cloudy conditions.

Another mild day is on tap for Monday, but it’ll be the last one for at least several days afterwards. Strong south winds for Monday will go along with an isolated chance of a few showers. Otherwise, the main story will be the major cool down due to our next front.

High temperatures in the 60s ahead of the front on Monday will turn into mid 40s behind the front come Tuesday. Colder air lingers on behind that front with daytime highs in the 30s and 40s for the remainder of next week. Winds stay breezy for Tuesday and Wednesday. Even though high temperatures both days look to get into the 40s, wind chill temperatures will be in the 30s, if not the 20s. Winds look to start to relax come Tuesday, but temperatures will still be stuck in the 30s and 40s leading into next weekend.