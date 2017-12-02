Thousands Given Coats In Local Effort To Share The Warmth

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – 5,000 coats were collected in a local effort to Share the Warmth.

The Salvation Army’s, Maj. Brian Burkett, told KSNT News all of the coats were anticipated to be given away at the organizations worship center on Saturday.

“I think it shows the community cares!”

A line wrapped around the sidewalk in front of the building, as families waited to receive coats. Many, like local man Joseph Daschner said the annual event is the sole reason they stay warm in the winter.

“I don’t know what I’d do.”

Daschner said he’s thankful for the help of all community agencies helping those who struggle.

Scotch Cleaners and the Salvation Army partner for the Share the Warmth project every year. Coats are collected and cleaned at the dry cleaners various locations around Topeka, before the Salvation Army distributes them the first weekend of December.