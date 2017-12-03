1 dead in Wabaunsee County rollover crash

WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is dead after a rollover crash that happened Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. along I-70 westbound, about 1 mile east of Wabaunsee Road. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, the car went into a ditch, up an embankment and flipped onto its top.

The passenger in the car, Rita McDaneld, 59, of Osborne, died in the crash. The driver, Richard McDaneld, 71, of Osborne, was taken to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. The extent of his injuries is unknown at the time.

Both people were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.