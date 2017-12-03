Argument ends in east Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting in East Topeka that occurred around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were dispatched to the 1800 block of SE 10th St. regarding shots heard in the area. Officers were beginning to investigate when two adult victims arrived at a local hospital, one with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between individuals who know each other.

TPD said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

KSNT has a crew on the scene and will provide updates when they become available.

Police are on scene investigating a shooting at 10th & California. @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/BOLP1PaT4P — Tiffany Littler (@TiffanyLittler) December 4, 2017