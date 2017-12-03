Breezy and mild to start the week, major cool down ahead

Some areas may wake up to some patchy areas of fog this morning. However, dense fog is not expected across Northeast Kansas. Otherwise, it’ll be a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Breezy conditions return for Sunday, with sustained south winds at 10 to 20 mph by the afternoon. That’ll still help temperatures get into the low to mid 60s, even though it will be a battle between the sun and clouds. Sunshine will be much more limited for Monday, as well.

Winds gain strength for Sunday night into Monday, as thicker and more extensive cloud cover begins to build in. That added cloud cover with south winds between 15 and 25 mph will keep the night mild. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid 50s, which is still about ten degrees above our average high temperature for this time of year.

Another mild day is on tap for early Monday with high temperatures still in the 60s, but it’ll be the last one for at least several days afterwards. Even stronger south winds for Monday will go along with an isolated chance of a few showers. The best chance for rain will be for the eastern areas, particularly for those close to the Kansas-Missouri border. Otherwise, the main story will be the major cool down due to our next cold front.

High temperatures in the 60s ahead of the front on Monday will turn into mid 40s behind the front come Tuesday. Colder air lingers on behind that front with daytime highs in the 30s and 40s for the remainder of next week. Winds stay strong for Tuesday and Wednesday. Even though high temperatures both days look to get into the 40s, wind chill temperatures will be in the 30s, if not the 20s, during the day.

