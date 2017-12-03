Fire crews respond to three separate fires late Saturday into Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to three separate fires late Saturday night into Sunday morning in the Capital City.

The first call came in around 10:00 p.m. Saturday near I-70 and First Street. Fire crews responded to a pile of about 100 railroad ties on fire. They were able to put the fire out quickly, but the cause is undetermined.

Later that night around 11:45, fire crews responded to a fire at 3128 Minnesota Avenue. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy flames and smoke coming from a detached garage, as well as a grass fire. Firefighters quickly gained control of the fire and no other structures were damaged.

Around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, before all crews cleared the scene on Minnesota Avenue, another fire was reported at 1018 NE Madison Street. A person at the home reported the fire was inside. When crews arrived, they saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the south side of the house. Everyone at the home was able to get out safely.

The Fire Investigation Unit determined both fires were caused by unapproved heating methods. The estimated loss of the first fire was about $24,000 and the second fire was about $15,000.