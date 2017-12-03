Kansas Expocentre’s open skate sessions begin Dec. 16

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The holiday season is here and the Kansas Expocentre is opening up the largest arena in the area to local ice skaters. The Expocentre will offer Public Skating Sessions in Landon Arena from December 16- 23.

Admission tickets are valid for a two-hour period and will cost $7. If you need to rent skates, there will be a $3 charge added. You also have the option to get your skates sharpened on-site for $5. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Handicap Entrance, on the Southeast side of Landon prior to each session and during.

The following dates are when the sessions will occur:

December 16, 22, 23: 4-6 p.m. and 6:15- 8:15 p.m.

December 18, 20: 2-4 p.m. and 4:15- 6:15 p.m.

The Expocentre also announced that a special “Date Night” session is in the works. It will feature a night of skating to soft lighting and a soundtrack of sweet love songs.