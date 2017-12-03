Local cemetery gives away Christmas trees

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A local cemetery is helping families get into the holiday spirit.

Penwell-Gabel Cemetery gave away Christmas trees to families who can’t afford to get one on their own.

Volunteers were on hand to help load up the trees.

Throughout this tradition, the cemetery has given away thousands of trees.

Owner Ren Newcomer said it’s something he knows matters to the community.

“It was an opportunity for Penwell-Gabel to give back to the community,” Newcomer said. “At a time that’s very important for those that have lost a loved one, holidays can be very difficult. And this hopefully helps the holiday in a little way with bringing some joy to life with a Christmas tree.”

This is the seventh year the cemetery has given out Christmas trees.