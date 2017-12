LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Nearly 2,000 Westar Energy customers were without power Sunday afternoon after a large outage spreading across parts of Jefferson and Douglas county.

According to Westar’s Outage Map, the outage was first reported at 12:09 p.m., Sunday.

The map showed 1,978 customers were without power.

Westar’s map shows that power was back on for the majority of customers by around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

2 outages affecting 64 customers are still reported.