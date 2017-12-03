Topeka Police arrive on scene to man leaving store after robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is in custody after robbing a store in downtown Topeka.

Topeka Police responded to an open 911 line around 3:15 Sunday morning to a store located at SW 10th and Topeka Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found Craig Smith, 45, leaving the store office.

Police later determined he was found, by an employee, taking items from behind the counter. When the employee confronted Smith, he showed a weapon and forced the employee into an office where the employee was hit several times. Smith was able to get away with an unknown amount of money from the store’s safe.

He was taken into custody on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Kidnapping.