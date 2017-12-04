A blast of colder wind moves in tonight

Published:
File photo.

What we’re tracking:

  • Much colder wind blows in tonight
  • Windy the next few days
  • Noticeably colder the rest of the week

Temperatures will be falling all through the night along with sustained northwest winds at 15-25mph. As temperatures fall into the middle to upper 20s, the wind chill will likely reach the upper 10s by morning.

A partly cloudy sky on Tuesday will still be accompanied by a brisk west wind and temperatures making it into the middle 40s.

Even colder weather settles in by late Wednesday and Thursday, along with partly cloudy skies and fairly breezy weather.

-KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

