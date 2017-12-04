A blast of colder wind moves in tonight

What we’re tracking:

Much colder wind blows in tonight

Windy the next few days

Noticeably colder the rest of the week

Temperatures will be falling all through the night along with sustained northwest winds at 15-25mph. As temperatures fall into the middle to upper 20s, the wind chill will likely reach the upper 10s by morning.

A partly cloudy sky on Tuesday will still be accompanied by a brisk west wind and temperatures making it into the middle 40s.

Even colder weather settles in by late Wednesday and Thursday, along with partly cloudy skies and fairly breezy weather.

-KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller