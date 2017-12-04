A blast of colder wind moves in tonight

What we’re tracking:
- Much colder wind blows in tonight
- Windy the next few days
- Noticeably colder the rest of the week
Temperatures will be falling all through the night along with sustained northwest winds at 15-25mph. As temperatures fall into the middle to upper 20s, the wind chill will likely reach the upper 10s by morning.
A partly cloudy sky on Tuesday will still be accompanied by a brisk west wind and temperatures making it into the middle 40s.
Even colder weather settles in by late Wednesday and Thursday, along with partly cloudy skies and fairly breezy weather.
-KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller