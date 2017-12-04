Crews on scene of house fire in central Topeka, roads blocked in the area

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police and fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in central Topeka.

It happened around 4:45 Monday at 20th & Filmore. Police have multiple roads in the area blocked off and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Shift Commander Chris Herrera tells KSNT News the fire started in the back of the house. The house was vacant at the time and the cause is unknown at this time.

Herrera said an investigator is on scene at this time and crews are expected to be there for a few more hours.

No other homes nearby were damaged.

A fire also broke out at this house on November 12.

TPD responding to a house fire at 2015 SW Filmore. The same house caught on fire on November 12th. The cause of that fire has not been determined. #KSNT pic.twitter.com/P9Nc5dyZk2 — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) December 4, 2017