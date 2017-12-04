Heartland Park Topeka announces new name for facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Heartland Park Topeka now has a new name.

The announcement was made Monday afternoon by Jake Schmidtlein, General Manager for Heartland Park Topeka, saying the company will officially be changing its name to “Heartland Motorsports Park” effective immediately. As part of the rebranding, the organization also unveiled a new logo and redesign of its website.

Schmidtlein said the new name would reflect the evolving focus and standards of the company.

“As we continue to grow and improve Heartland Motorsports Park we want our name and logo to emphasize our position as one of the premier motorsports facilities in the United States,” he said.



The company said 2018 will mark the third season of ownership of the facility for Shelby LLC. Since taking over at the beginning of 2016, Heartland Park said the property has seen dramatic improvements for participant and fan amenities.

Chris Payne, principal owner of Shelby LLC, said, “The ability to change the name comes at a time when we’ve seen tremendous growth for the facility over the past two seasons, and are really just getting started. We’ve experienced great support from the city of Topeka and the State of Kansas, and welcomed tens of thousands of participants and spectators from neighboring states of Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado and Oklahoma. We have a lot of great new promotions ahead for the and look forward to an exciting 2018 season.”