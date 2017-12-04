Highway 75 near Sabetha down to one lane after crash

By Published: Updated:

SABETHA, Kan. (KSNT) – Highway 75, north of Sabetha, is shut down to one lane after a car crash.

It happened around 3:30 Monday afternoon. Kansas Highway Patrol tells KSNT News that the northbound lane of Highway 75 is currently shut down in the area of that crash. Crews are currently on the scene directing traffic through the southbound lane.

At this time is unclear how many cars were involved and if there are any injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s