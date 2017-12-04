Highway 75 near Sabetha down to one lane after crash

SABETHA, Kan. (KSNT) – Highway 75, north of Sabetha, is shut down to one lane after a car crash.

It happened around 3:30 Monday afternoon. Kansas Highway Patrol tells KSNT News that the northbound lane of Highway 75 is currently shut down in the area of that crash. Crews are currently on the scene directing traffic through the southbound lane.

At this time is unclear how many cars were involved and if there are any injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.