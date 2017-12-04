Howling winds, end of mild weather

Another mild day is on tap for early today with high temperatures still in the 60s, but it’ll be the last one for at least several days. High temperatures will be reached during the first half of the day as our next cold front will swing through during the afternoon, dropping temperatures for the second half of the day.

The day will start off fairly cloudy, with even an isolated chance of a few showers and patchy drizzle. The best chance for rain will be for the eastern areas, particularly for those close to the Kansas-Missouri border. Otherwise, the cloud cover will gradually clear out and more sunshine will peek through as the day progresses. Winds will continue to howl throughout the day today, even as the winds shift from the south to northwest. Sustained winds will be between 20 and 30 mph, with gusts near 40 to 45 mph at times.

High temperatures in the 60s ahead of the front on Monday will turn into mid 40s behind the front come Tuesday. Colder air lingers on behind that front with daytime highs in the 30s and 40s for the remainder of next week. Winds stay strong for Tuesday and Wednesday. Even though high temperatures both days look to get into the 40s, wind chill temperatures will be in the 30s, if not the 20s, during the day.