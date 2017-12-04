Locals ‘Pay It Forward’ through holiday tradition

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The national movement Pay It Forward is making it’s way through one local holiday tradition.

Saturday night, a long line of cars at TARC’s Winter Wonderland did just that.

“So happy,” said Pay It Forward recipient Tanya Trueblood. “That just melted my heart to see all the people that kept it going.”

Later Trueblood shared a post of Facebook thanking whoever started it. More than 600 people have liked it, many like Brooke Hendrick said they paid it forward too.

“We saw all the comments on Facebook,” she said, “They probably kept it going all night which is truly amazing.”

Sherry Lundry development director TARC said this showing of Christmas spirit isn’t uncommon.

“That happens about once a night and it’s pretty exciting when the people behind who are the beneficiary of the Paying It Forward, they get so excited and then it’s a lot of fun to watch it go on and on down the line,” Lundry said.

This cheer, Bluebood said the city of Topeka needs now more than ever.

“Not only at Christmas time, but we want this positivity going here in Topeka, especially right now.”

She said she hopes this won’t be the last time.

PAYING IT FORWARD: Hear how people taking part in a local tradition are spreading Christmas cheer. More in my live report on @KSNTNews at 10. pic.twitter.com/zPBarVszWi — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) December 5, 2017