Locals ‘Pay It Forward’ through holiday tradition

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The national movement Pay It Forward is making it’s way through one local holiday tradition.

Saturday night, a long line of cars at TARC’s Winter Wonderland did just that.

“So happy,” said Pay It Forward recipient Tanya Trueblood. “That just melted my heart to see all the people that kept it going.”

Later Trueblood shared a post of Facebook thanking whoever started it. More than 600 people have liked it, many like Brooke Hendrick said they paid it forward too.

“We saw all the comments on Facebook,” she said, “They probably kept it going all night which is truly amazing.”

Sherry Lundry development director TARC said this showing of Christmas spirit isn’t uncommon.

“That happens about once a night and it’s pretty exciting when the people behind who are the beneficiary of the Paying It Forward, they get so excited and then it’s a lot of fun to watch it go on and on down the line,” Lundry said.

This cheer, Bluebood said the city of Topeka needs now more than ever.

“Not only at Christmas time, but we want this positivity going here in Topeka, especially right now.”

She said she hopes this won’t be the last time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s