Man arrested after hours-long armed standoff in Holton

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – One person has been arrested following an armed standoff in Holton early Monday morning.

The Holton Police Department responded to a domestic situation in the area of East 8th Street & Ohio Avenue. Police say upon arrival, a woman who was armed with a handgun was taken into custody. Shortly after, Patrick Wayne Miller, 31, of Holton, allegedly opened fire on officers and deputies with multiple rounds.

Officers and a deputy were pinned down at the scene and a Holton police officer returned fire back at Miller. The woman was in a patrol car when Miller allegedly fired a shot(s) at the patrol car. The deputy and woman were then taken to a safe location.

Miller then allegedly continued to fire shots from the house towards law enforcement. The Sheriff then began negotiations with Miller by phone.

After nearly two hours of negotiations, Miller peacefully surrendered around 3:00 a.m.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for the house where they found many firearms.

No injuries were reported during the shooting.

Miller is currently being held at the Jackson County Jail on several charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. The woman involved in the incident has been released.

The Jackson County Sheriffs Office is currently investigating the incident.

I'm told everyone has been taken into custody. Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse with the help of KHP SWAT were able to talk the man into peacefully coming in to custody. — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) December 4, 2017

This is the home where Holton Police, Jackson County Sheriff and Kansas Highway Patrol were involved in a 3 hour armed standoff this morning. pic.twitter.com/kUhOwfDMBf — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) December 4, 2017

Police are no longer blocking Ohio traffic in Holton but 8th Streey is still blocked off. pic.twitter.com/SXc6w9tTZT — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) December 4, 2017