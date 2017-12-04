Man taken to hospital after falling asleep at the wheel, rolling car

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – A man was taken to a hospital early Monday morning after falling asleep behind the wheel and rolling his car.

It happened around 8:00 Monday morning on I-70 westbound, 1 mile east of Wabaunsee Rd. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, Nathaniel McNeal, 21, of Fort Riley, said he fell asleep, crossed into the center median and rolled his car 3 to 4 times.

The crash log said he was taken to Geary Community Hospital with possible injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.